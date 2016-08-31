NEW YORK Aug 30 Second seed Andy Murray has always said he would quite like an indoor grand slam event and at the U.S. Open it seems he has found the next best thing.

The Scot cruised into the second round at Flushing Meadows with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over the Czech Lukas Rosol in the night session on Tuesday.

The new roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium was open but because of its size, Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray said it made conditions almost identical to an indoor tournament.

"It's quite different playing out there now," Murray told reporters. "There's literally no wind at all. It almost has the feel of playing indoors, it's perfect conditions."

The roof, combined with the cooler evening air, made conditions easier to control the ball as well as ramping up the decibel levels for the traditionally noisy New York crowd.

"It's a lot louder than most places we play and it's a slightly different sound out there," the 2012 U.S. Open champion added.

"There's always been noise but I think the roof has changed it a little bit.

"You get used to it as the match goes on but it would be quite a significant difference if you play on the outdoor courts."

Murray will play Marcel Granollers of Spain in the second round. (Editing by John O'Brien)