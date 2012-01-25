(Adds quotes, recasts)
* Murray overcomes pain in neck
* Briton serves poorly but returns well
* Nishikori wins the "fun" points
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Andy Murray shrugged off
a sore neck to end Kei Nishikori's brilliant run at the
Australian Open on Wednesday, carving up the Japanese with a
dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory to stroll into his third successive
semi-final at Melbourne Park.
Nishikori, the first Japanese man through to the last eight
in Melbourne for 80 years, won support from kimono-clad fans as
the underdog at sun-bathed Rod Laver Arena, but left with his
tail between his legs after a two-hour 12-minute spanking.
While serving appallingly and rarely setting the court
alight, Murray assumed control from the outset, exploiting the
flashy Japanese's comparative lack of height with lobs and
running him around the court to distraction.
Murray, who landed only 44 percent of his first serves and
was broken twice in the match, said he had woken up with a pain
in his neck and wasn't sure if it had affected him against
Nishikori.
"I had a sore neck today when I woke up and I wasn't feeling
all my serve. I don't know if it had anything to do with that,"
the 24-year-old Briton told reporters.
"But I was returning good, hitting the ball clean from the
back of the court, moved forward well. So it was good."
The fourth-seed stepped up a gear in the third set as
fatigue took its toll on the 22-year-old Japanese, who had
played two epic five-set matches and a long four-setter in his
previous three rounds.
Irked after handing back a break early in the third set,
Murray stomped back to his chair at the change of ends and flung
a bottle of water in anger.
He emerged belligerent after a brief sulk, and whipped
through the final set in 29 minutes, sealing it on the second
match point when Nishikori belted a forehand return into the
net.
The Briton will likely face world number one Novak Djokovic,
the man who thrashed him in the final last year, should the Serb
prevail over fifth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer in the evening
quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena.
"I saw Novak's match with Lleyton (Hewitt)," Murray said of
the Serb's fourth-round test against the Australian former world
number one. "That was the only match of his I'd seen. He was
hitting the ball very well."
TWEENER
Nishikori entered the blue centre court to face-painted
Japanese fans chanting his name, but was soon on the back foot
against Murray who broke him immediately on the way to a 3-1
lead.
Toying with the Japanese, Murray lured Nishikori to the net
with drop-shots and then sent lobs looping over his head time
and time again.
The tactic worked invariably, but the scrambling Nishikori
chased one lob down and made a play for the highlight reels at
3-1 in the first set that had the stands roaring their approval.
Charging back from the net to retrieve a shot, Nishikori
lobbed Murray from between his legs, then smacked a forehand
down the line after the world number four could only tap a
volley harmlessly over the net.
Murray's attempt at a 'tweener' in the following game fell
flat, however, when his swiping racket connected with only fresh
air as he galloped across the baseline.
Although losing the "fun" points and most of the crowd to
the plucky Nishikori, Murray knuckled down for the points that
mattered, launching a booming serve to seal the first set and
taking another early break in the second.
The 24th seed Nishikori had played five more sets in his
previous three matches than Murray and it appeared to show as he
surrendered the second set with a pair of unforced errors.
He broke back to 1-1 but his serves became cannon fodder for
the fourth-seeded Scot who motored home to set up his fifth
consecutive grand slam semi-final.
"Yeah, it's been a good run," said Murray. "I mean, it's not
easy to do... It's good to see that I've been playing my best
tennis at the slams because that's something the last couple
years I wanted to make sure I was doing.
"That wasn't always the case."
