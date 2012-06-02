PARIS, June 2 Britain's Andy Murray shook off the effects of a back injury that had taken him to the brink of elimination to pummel his way into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Saturday.

The number four seed's tournament had looked to be over when he needed three massages to treat his back during his second-round match against Jarkko Nieminen, but he showed no signs of discomfort as he made light work of Giraldo.

He broke in the sixth game of the first set and never looked like relinquishing control as his never-say-die defence and a series of rip-roaring forehands gradually wore down his opponent's fragile resilience.

Murray will now face the winner of 17th seed Richard Gasquet's third-round match against Tommy Haas. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)