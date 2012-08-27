Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
NEW YORK Aug 27 Olympic champion Andy Murray began his U.S. Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-1 victory over Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.
The match began with four consecutive breaks of serve before Briton Murray, the third seed attempting to win his first grand slam championship, steadied to win in two hours and 15 minutes.
The Scotsman trailed 4-2 in the second set and had been one point from falling behind by a double break.
But the Russian was unable to capitalise and Murray will now face either Croatian Ivan Dodig or Japanese qualifier Hiroki Moriya in the second round. (Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.