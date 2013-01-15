Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles quarterfinal results
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1
MELBOURNE Jan 15 Andy Murray launched his bid for a second successive grand slam trophy with a crushing 6-3 6-1 6-3 over Dutchman Robin Haase to charge into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Briton, who captured a long-awaited major title at the U.S. Open last year, charged out of the blocks against the 53rd-ranked Haase, capturing an early break in each set and wrapping up the match in a quick-fire 97 minutes.
Haase had previously proved a handful for Murray, taking him to five sets in the 2011 U.S. Open and beating the Scot in their only other match at Rotterdam in 2008.
But the 25-year-old Dutchman never threatened in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena, blowing five out of seven break points and blasting a forehand long to allow Murray to seal the match.
Murray, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park, will next play Australian wildcard John-Patrick Smith or Portugal's Joao Sousa.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutheford)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) 7-6(4) 6-3 Magda Linette (Poland) beat 5-Duan Yingying (China) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-1 Han Xinyun (China) beat 6-Wang Qiang (China) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Zhang Kailin (China) 6-0 7-6(2)
