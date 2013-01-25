MELBOURNE Jan 25 Andy Murray set up an enthralling Australian Open final against world number one Novak Djokovic after a high-quality victory against Roger Federer on Friday.

The 25-year-old Briton, who had never beaten Federer in a grand slam previously despite being one of the few players to hold a superior career record against the Swiss, advanced to the final with a 6-4 6-7 6-3 6-7 6-2 win in four hours.

Murray had looked the more likely to win the match from the outset with a superior service game and aggressive shotmaking, but the 17-times grand slam winner proved he was still a force to be reckoned with by forcing a fifth set.

The U.S. Open champion, however, got off to a storming start in the fifth, racing out to a 3-0 lead and after being two points from the match in the fourth set was not prepared to let the opportunity slip again. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)