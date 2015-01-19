MELBOURNE Jan 19 Sixth seed Andy Murray overcame some frustrating moments in the third set to advance to the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory over India's Yuki Bhambri on Monday.

The 27-year-old Briton had looked comfortable in the first two sets against the qualifier, though he did jar his right knee in the first game of the second set and was flexing it throughout.

Bhambri, who is ranked 317th in the world and was making his grand slam main draw debut, had taken a 4-1 lead in the third set with Murray chastising himself for his poor court movement before he stormed back.

The 2012 U.S. Open and 2013 Wimbledon champion will now face Marinko Matosevic in the next round after the Australian came through a tough five-set victory over Russian qualifier Alexander Kudryavtsev. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)