MELBOURNE Jan 23 Andy Murray has set up a mouth-watering clash with Grigor Dimitrov and a chance to avenge his defeat at Wimbledon after destroying Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-1 6-1 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Briton had his Wimbledon title defence ended by Dimitrov in the quarter-finals last year and will face the rising Bulgarian after he prevailed in a five-set dog-fight against Marcos Baghdatis.

Murray steamrolled the 55th-ranked Sousa in the opening two sets but the Portuguese conjured some late resistance to recover a break in the seventh game of the third, prompting the frustrated Scot to throw his racket in disgust.

Murray blew two match points when Sousa was serving to stay in the match but closed it out on the third when his opponent hit a lob just long, the ending finishing on a controversial note with the Portuguese unable to challenge the line-call. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)