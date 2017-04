MELBOURNE Jan 25 Andy Murray avenged his shock loss at last year's Wimbledon and battled his way into his 16th successive grand slam quarter-final with a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5 victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Scot was upset by Dimitrov in the quarter-finals in his title defence last year at Wimbledon and Sunday's victory helped dim those memories and set up a last eight clash with Australian teenager Nick Kyrgios.

The match was characterised by brilliant stroke play, lengthy rallies and comebacks from both players as the momentum ebbed and flowed.

Murray saved a set point while serving at 5-2 down in the fourth that would have sent the match into a decider, then got it back on serve at 5-5, broke Dimitrov to love -- which prompted the 23-year-old to destroy his racquet -- and then served out to raucous applause. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin Palmer)