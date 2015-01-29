MELBOURNE Jan 29 Britain's Andy Murray overcame a blistering start from Tomas Berdych to advance to his fourth Australian Open final with a 6-7(6) 6-0 6-3 7-5 victory on Thursday.

Murray will play either top seed Novak Djokovic or defending champion Stan Wawrinka, who meet in their semi-final on Friday, for the title. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)