Tennis-Australian Open women's singles quarterfinal results
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat 5-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-4
MELBOURNE Jan 16 Andy Murray dug himself out of a number of holes before defeating Illya Marchenko 7-5 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
Top seed Murray conceded a 5-2 lead in a first set in which he landed less than half of his first serves, and was down 4-2 after being broken early in the second at Rod Laver Arena.
But the Briton rallied, yelling his way through the flat patches before finding his range in the third set as the shadows crept across the centre court.
Three-times grand slam champion Murray will next play Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev as he bids for a maiden title at Melbourne Park after five defeats in the final.
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Britain's Johanna Konta has learned much from matches against grand slam champions and former world number ones over the last 18 months but on Wednesday her education will be complete when she faces Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Doubles Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday 1-Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 1-6 6-2 6-1 12-Andrea Hlavackova/Peng Shuai beat 3-Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) 7-5 7-6(5) Eri Hozumi/Miyu Kato (Japan) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni/Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3 2-Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova beat 11-Raquel Atawo/Xu Yifan 6-1