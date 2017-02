(Adds game details, quotes)

PARIS, June 1 Number two seed Andy Murray overcame a bout of French Open 'dropshotitis' to beat Richard Gasquet 5-7 7-6(3) 6-0 6-2 and reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Briton Murray played with power and control early on, breaking when the ninth-seeded Frenchman double-faulted to lose the second game and consolidating to lead 5-2.

But overuse of the drop shot cost the Scot as Gasquet, the last French player in the singles draw, reeled off five games in a row to take the first set.

Murray also led 5-2 in the second set before Gasquet rallied again, forcing a tiebreak that Murray won 7-3 before the Briton -- reading Gasquet's serve with more confidence and bringing his superior fitness to bear -- took sets three and four with the loss of just two more games.

He will next face defending champion Stan Wawrinka after the Swiss third seed beat Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas in straight sets.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet,)