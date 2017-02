PARIS, June 3 Britain's Andy Murray knocked out defending French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-2 4-6 6-2 in the semi-finals on Friday to reach his first Roland Garros final where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic.

Ending his claycourt hoodoo against the Swiss, second seed Murray came close to losing his first service game, which he took after five deuces before winning the set in an epic 10th game in which Wawrinka held three break points.

With Wawrinka's trademark booming backhand slightly misfiring, Murray took control of the match, breaking twice to win the second set before the Swiss picked his pocket to take the third.

Murray closed out the match in the fourth set with two further breaks of serve.

