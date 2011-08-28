By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Andy Murray has scoffed at John
McEnroe's suggestion that this week's U.S. Open represented his
best chance of winning a grand slam.
McEnroe, a former U.S. Open champion turned commentator, has
tipped Murray to win the title and claim his first grand slam
title.
The American said Murray was in great form after winning a
lead-up event in Cincinnati while his three main rivals, Roger
Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, all had health concerns.
But Murray, who has played in three grand slam finals but
lost them all, said McEnroe's comments were unhelpful.
"It's a silly thing to say," the Scotsman told a news
conference.
"I have a chance of winning for sure. Whether it's my best
chance or not, no one has a clue like that."
Murray is seeded fourth at Flushing Meadows but is the only
player amongst the top four not to have won a major. To win the
title, he faces the prospect of having to beat two of his great
rivals on the final weekend.
"Someone like John who has played hundreds and hundreds and
thousands of matches probably knows that one bad day and you can
put yourself out of the tournament," Murray said.
"Especially towards the latter stages when you're playing
against ... three of maybe the three greatest players ever.
You're going to have to play an incredible event to win.
"So I feel like I'm ready to do that. But to say it's my
best chance, no one knows."
Murray will open his campaign against India's top-ranked
singles player Somdev Devvarman on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
The pair have never met before and the odds are heavily
stacked in the Briton's favour but he said he was not taking
anything for granted.
