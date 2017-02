NEW YORK, Sept 2 Andy Murray's pursuit of his first grand slam triumph remained on track after the world number four recovered from a two-set deficit to defeat Dutchman Robin Haase at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Murray was tantalizingly close to being shown the door but the three-time grand slam finalist came back to win the second-round match 6-7 2-6 6-2 6-0 6-4.

The Scotsman squandered a 4-0 lead in the final set and needed a service break in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead and serve out the three-hour, 23-minute match on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the third round, Murray will face Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who defeated Vasek Pospisil of Canada 5-7 6-4 7-6 7-6.

Haase, ranked 41st in the world, took advantage of early sloppy serving and a slew of unforced errors by Murray but ultimately blew his chance for the upset by converting only six of 20 break-point opportunities.

(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)