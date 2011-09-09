* Reaches his fourth grand slam semi-final of the season
* Will face either defending champion Nadal or Roddick
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Briton Andy Murray beat
big-serving American John Isner 7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6 on Friday,
holding off the tiebreaker specialist 7-2 in the fourth-set
decider to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.
The first three sets were decided by single breaks of
serve, with the fourth going to a tiebreak as neither player
could break through in a tight match played in hot, sunny
conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Isner, winner of 13 of his last 14 tiebreakers in U.S. Open
play, including three in his four-set victory on Thursday over
12th seed Gilles Simon of France, looked poised to take Murray
to a fifth set.
But the 24-year-old Scotsman beat the 22nd-ranked Isner at
his own game, sharpening his play as the towering 6-foot-9
(2.06 m) American began to crumble.
Isner, playing in his first grand slam quarter-final,
double-faulted on the third point of the decider to give Murray
the early advantage and netted an easy forehand volley to fall
behind 5-2. Two points later he hit a serve return wide to end
the three-hour 24-minute match.
"It's so frustrating playing against him," Murray told a
centre court crowd that included U.S. First Lady Michelle
Obama, who was sitting in a box with former tennis great Billie
Jean King.
"You feel like you're playing good tennis, but it's so
tough to break him. He started serving unbelievable."
Fourth-seeded Murray will play either defending champion
Rafa Nadal or 2003 winner Andy Roddick in the semi-finals.
A three-time grand slam finalist, Murray is trying to
become the first Briton to win a grand slam singles crown since
Fred Perry won his third U.S. Open in 1936.
