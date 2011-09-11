By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Briton Andy Murray admitted
that patience, both on the court and in pursuit of a maiden
grand slam title, is a virtue after his U.S. Open semi-finals
loss to defending champion Rafa Nadal on Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Murray said his early approach against
Nadal ended up costing him as he went on to fall 6-4 6-2 3-6
6-2 to the second-seeded Spaniard.
"I was maybe going for too many big shots at the beginning
of the match," said Murray. "Then the third and fourth sets I
started being more patient and I started picking the right
moments to come forward."
Murray said he intended to pick his spots against Nadal but
was perhaps affected by his tough, four-set match with American
John Isner on Friday's in an Open schedule compressed because
of back-to-back washouts this week.
"It's tough, because when you played a long match the day
before, you need to sort of get a balance right," said the
24-year-old Scotsman.
"Anyone playing Rafa, you're gonna play a lot of long
rallies. So if you can get some opportunities to try and
shorten the points, then it would be good to do that."
At the very end of the match, Murray said he felt his back
get stiff given a lack of rest in between matches.
"Obviously with playing three best-of-five matches in three
days you're going to feel things sort of stiff and sore," he
said. "It wasn't ideal. Everyone in my half of the draw would
say it wasn't ideal. But you just got to deal with it, because
that was the situation we were in."
Murray, three times a finalist but still in search of his
first grand slam title, had his most successful season in the
majors, reaching the semi-finals of all four of the sport's
biggest events.
Still, he fell at the next-to-last hurdle in New York in
his quest to become the first British men's player to win a
grand slam since Fred Perry in 1936.
"For me it's something I want to try and achieve, but if
you want to judge someone's whole career based purely on slams,
I would have had a terrible career," said Murray, winner of 18
career titles.
"But I don't really feel like I have. There have been other
things I've done well, and I've still got, hopefully, three or
four more years where I'm playing the tennis in my peak.
"I'm getting a little bit closer each year. This year was
the best year for me in the slams."
