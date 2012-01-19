* Murray sets up 3rd round clash against Llodra
* Never troubled by Roger-Vasselin
(Adds quotes, details)
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Andy Murray booked his place
in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-1
6-4 6-4 win over Edouard Roger-Vasselin, continuing his
excellent record against French opposition.
The Scot, who has lost just once to a French player in 25
matches, looked sharp in the shade at Hisense Arena and
delivered a focused performance free of the sluggishness that
cost him the first set against Ryan Harrison in his Melbourne
Park opener.
Murray, the losing finalist here the last two years, gave
Roger-Vasselin nothing on serve, allowing the Frenchman just one
break opportunity that he failed to take.
The world number four breezed through the first set and
while he was made to work harder in the second and third, the
Scot had plenty in reserve, clinching the win with a stinging
crosscourt backhand.
Murray was pleased to start strongly.
"Obviously got off to a better start here," said Murray. "He
struggled at the beginning ... then I thought towards the end of
the second set, beginning of the third especially, he started
playing much better.
"But I served well and didn't give him any chances, so was
happy."
'AULD ALLIANCE'
The Scot, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros,
Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year but has yet to claim his
first grand slam, said he felt much more comfortable than he had
against American Harrison.
"Normally once you get used to the conditions, you're going
to feel a bit better. It was obviously cooler. When the shadow
or the shade comes across the court, it plays much slower and
it's much easier to play on.
"I set the point up with my first serve pretty well and got
quite a few short replies off of that. Served a few aces, too.
That was probably why I hit more winners."
There was plenty of British backing for Murray at Hisense
Arena, with Union Jack-painted faces and fans wrapped in
Scottish saltire flags cheering him on, as his new coach Ivan
Lendl sat swathed in towels offering his typical stony-faced
support.
The 'Auld Alliance' was forged between Scotland and France
in 1295 and brought a lasting bond between the two countries
through the ages, but Murray seems determined to sabotage the
relationship.
The 24-year-old has put a succession of French challengers
to the sword, with only Gael Monfils spoiling his perfect record
in 2010. Murray will have the chance to thrust another dagger
into French hearts when he meets Michael Llodra in the third
round on Saturday.
"He's been a great doubles player, been very good at singles
for a long time," Murray said of his third round opponent.
"He makes it difficult because of the way he plays. You
don't see guys playing like that much nowadays. It's going to be
tough .. but I've always enjoyed playing guys that come
forward."
(Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more tennis stories
(Editing by Justin Palmer)