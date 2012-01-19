MELBOURNE Jan 19 Andy Murray booked his place
in the third round of the Australian Open with a solid 6-1 6-4
6-4 win over Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Thursday.
The Scot looked sharp in the shade at Hisense Arena and
delivered a focused performance free of the sluggishness that
cost him the first set against Ryan Harrison in his Melbourne
Park opener on Tuesday.
Murray, the losing finalist here the last two years, gave
Roger-Vasselin nothing on serve, allowing the Frenchman just one
break opportunity that he failed to take.
The world number four breezed through the first set and
while he was made to work harder in the second and third, the
Scot had plenty in reserve, clinching the win with a stinging
crosscourt backhand in just under two hours.
Murray will meet another Frenchman, Michael Llodra, in the
third round.
