By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Olympic champion Andy Murray
moved one step closer to joining tennis royalty on Saturday by
reaching the U.S. Open final and was hailed afterwards by some
popular Scottish nobility during his news conference.
Actor Sir Sean Connery interrupted the question and answer
session following Murray's 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6 victory over Czech
Tomas Berdych and waved in Manchester United coach Sir Alex
Ferguson as the stunned player broke into a wide smile at the
sight of Scotland's most famous ambassadors.
"Scotland invented the wind!" proclaimed Ferguson, referring
to the blustery conditions in which Murray prevailed to put
himself in position to be the first British player to win a
grand slam singles title since Fred Perry in 1936.
"Very good. Fantastic."
Connery also called up Murray's mother Judy, the former
Scottish national coach and current British Fed Cup captain to
join the Scottish celebration.
The third-seeded Murray walked off the dais to join the
group and shook hands with his surprise visitors.
"I hope you'll be with me at the final as well," said
Murray.
Murray will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic of
Serbia or Spaniard David Ferrer, who led the other semi-final
5-2 when their match was suspended until Sunday because of the
approach of a severe storm.
The 25-year-old Murray said it was a thrill to have Connery
and Ferguson come out to support him.
"It's great," he said. "That's the first time I've met Sir
Alex and first time I met Sir Sean, as well. That's obviously
nice, to have their support."
(Editing by Gene Cherry)