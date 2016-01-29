Tennis-Jet-lagged Johnson limps to Houston clay court victory
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Andy Murray's 4-6 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 victory over Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday:
RAONIC MURRAY Aces 23 9 Double Faults 8 2 Average serve speed(KM/H) 195 173 Break points converted 1/6 4/16 Winners 72 38 Unforced errors 78 28 Total points won 149 169 Distance covered (metres) 2886.5 2879.8 Match time: Four hours three minutes (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)