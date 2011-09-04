NEW YORK, Sept 4 Rafa Nadal sent a scare through the U.S. Open on Sunday when he
slumped to the floor during his post-match news conference because of severe cramping in his
leg.
The defending champion was speaking to reporters after his third round win over David
Nalbandian when he suddenly stopped talking, covered his face with his hands and slowly slid
off his chair and on to the floor behind a desk.
Journalists were ordered to leave the room and the lights were turned down as medical staff
were called in to treat the Spaniard. A trainer massaged his right leg while another man gave
Nadal ice and fluids.
Nadal remained on the floor for about 10 minutes before he was eventually helped to his
feet. He returned to the conference room shortly after to explain what happened.
"I just have cramping in my leg, that's all," he said. "(It as) in front, in back. It was so
painful, that's all."
Nadal had just beaten David Nalbandian 7-6 6-1 7-5 on a baking hot day at Flushing
Meadows
