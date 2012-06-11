June 11 Factbox on Rafael Nadal who won his
seventh French Open tennis title on Monday:
MAKING HIS NAME
* Born in Manacor, Mallorca, June 3, 1986.
* His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal enjoyed a successful career
as a professional footballer, notably for Barcelona and Spain.
* The naturally right-handed Nadal switched to being a
left-handed player after his coach and mentor Toni Nadal, also
his uncle, noted that it would give him a huge advantage on
court.
* Turned professional in 2001
ELEVEN GRAND SLAM TITLES
* French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012;
Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010; Australian Open 2009
* Became first man since Swede Mats Wilander in 1982 to win
the French Open title on debut with a four-set victory over
Argentine Mariano Puerta in June 2005.
* A year later won his second French Open title with victory
over Roger Federer in the final.
* In 2007, became first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win
hat-trick of French Open titles.
* The following year matched Borg's record of four
successive French Open titles (1978 to 1981) to make it 28 wins
from 28 at Roland Garros.
* Later in 2008 beat then world number one and defending
champion Federer to win his first Wimbledon title. The final is
widely considered by pundits as the greatest tennis match of all
time. Nadal became the first Spanish man to triumph at the
grasscourt major since Manuel Santana in 1966.
* In 2009 beat Federer in the final in Melbourne to become
the first Spaniard to win the Australian Open in another classic
five-set showdown.
* Was beaten in the French Open for the first time when he
lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009. It was his
first defeat after winning 31 successive matches at Roland
Garros.
* Became only the second man after Borg to win five French
Open titles when he regained his Roland Garros crown in 2010,
beating Soderling in the final.
* His fifth French Open title came without the loss of a set
and he became the first man to complete the "clay slam", winning
the big four clay tournaments in the same season.
* In 2010, he also won Wimbledon for the second time. He
finished the year by winning his first U.S. Open title, becoming
the seventh man to win all four Grand Slam titles.
* In 2011 he won his sixth French Open title, equalling the
record set by Borg.
* From 2008 to 2011 he won seven out of seven grand slam
finals that he contested but this run came to an end against
Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2011. The Serbian went on to beat
Nadal in the final of the U.S. Open that year and the Australian
Open at the start of 2012.
* He ended world number one Djokovic's hopes of holding all
four grand slam titles at the same time by winning his seventh
French Open title at Roland Garros 2012, winning 6-4 6-3 2-6
7-5.
OTHER MILESTONES
* Lost to Russian Igor Andreev in the quarter-finals of the
Valencia Open in April 2005 but from then on won a record 81
consecutive matches on clay before the streak came to an end in
Hamburg in May 2007 at the hands of Federer.
* Ended Federer's 4-1/2 year reign as world number one in
August 2008.
* Won gold medal in men's singles at the 2008 Olympic Games.
INJURY WOES
* Has troubles with his knees, suffering from tendinitis.
Pulled out of the Queen's Club grasscourt tournament in London
in 2009 and was the first man not to defend his Wimbledon title
since Croatia's Goran Ivanisevic skipped the grasscourt grand
slam in 2002.
* The same knee injury forced him to withdraw from the 2010
Australian Open during his quarter-final match with Britain's
Andy Murray.
