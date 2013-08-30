Tennis-Malaysian Open women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2
NEW YORK Aug 29 Rafa Nadal remains undefeated on hardcourts this year by crushing Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-2 6-1 6-0 to storm into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
The second-seeded Spaniard improved his hardcourt mark to 17-0, a run that has brought him tournament titles at Indian Wells, Montreal and Cincinnati among his nine trophies in 2013.
Nadal faced only one break point in the 92-minute rout on Arthur Ashe Stadium's center court, ripping 30 winners to just nine.
World number two Nadal, who missed the 2012 U.S. Open because of a knee injury, will next play Ivan Dodig of Croatia, a 6-1 6-4 6-4 winner against Russian Nikolay Davydenko.
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)