NEW YORK, Sept 7 Second seeded Rafa Nadal turned back France's Richard Gasquet in three sets in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a meeting with top seed Novak Djokovic for the men's singles title.

The Spaniard scored a 6-4 7-6(1) 6-2 victory over the eighth-seeded Gasquet to march into Monday's final against Djokovic. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)