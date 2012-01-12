By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 12 Rafa Nadal came up for
air for just long enough at a sponsor's event ahead of the
Australian Open on Thursday to declare the sore left shoulder he
has carried into the new season was "good" and that he was
"hopefully" ready for the year's first grand slam.
The former world number one, cosseted by an entourage of
public relations people and sponsors officials, cut a slightly
dejected figure as he gritted his teeth to smile for cameras
outside of Rod Laver Arena on a drizzly day in Melbourne.
"My shoulder is good," the 10-time grand slam champion told
a clutch of reporters, whose attempts at further questions were
thwarted by handlers. "Hopefully (I am ready). I will try my
best."
With that, the 2009 champion was ushered into a courtesy car
and whisked away from the stadium where his bid to hold all four
grand slams at once ended last year with a painful leg injury
and a straight sets defeat to David Ferrer in the
quarter-finals.
Along with Djokovic and Federer, who pulled out of the Qatar
Open before his semi-final due to back pain, Nadal has kept a
low profile in the leadup to the grand slam, but emerged later
on Thursday for a practice session under cover from the rain at
Rod Laver Arena.
He has struggled to overcome the sore shoulder for weeks,
and has talked of taking a break after the Australian Open to
recover from the injury after appearing a shadow of himself at
recent tournaments.
Having lost his number one ranking to Djokovic after the
Serbian's extraordinary 70-6 year, Nadal finished his season on
a personal low, spinning out of the ATP World Tour Finals after
an uncharacteristic thrashing by Roger Federer and a defeat by
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
He bounced back to lead Spain to their fifth Davis Cup
triumph over Argentina in December, but doubts over the
25-year-old's fitness have remained following his surprise
semi-final loss to France's Gael Monfils at the Qatar Open last
week.
