By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 15 A combative Rafa Nadal
returned serve at sceptics who have questioned his motivation at
the Australian Open on Sunday, saying the passion he lost toward
the end of last season had returned and that he was fighting fit
to take down 2011 nemesis Novak Djokovic.
Nadal won a sixth French Open title but endured a
disappointing season by his own sky-high standards, losing his
world number one ranking and six consecutive finals to the
Serbian.
Nadal, who suffered an early exit from the season-ending ATP
World Tour Finals, admitted to losing his usual passion amid
struggles with a shoulder injury at the end of the season, but
said the media were making too much of it.
"That's nothing crazy," he said. "That happens when you are
a little bit more tired than usual. Maybe you're not doing your
job all the time with the same passion because you're tired.
That's part of the job."
Nadal plays American qualifier Alex Kuznetsov in the first
round on Monday and said he had come to Australia "with big
motivation, with big passion".
"I'm happy. I am practising well. I'm enjoying everything. I
will try to be ready for tomorrow."
Rarely one to make bullish statements about his leadup form
into grand slams, Nadal has little cause to do so this year
after bowing out of the Qatar Open with a surprise semi-final
defeat to French world number 15 Gael Monfils.
Some observers say the 25-year-old has been worked out by
Djokovic, who has picked apart the Spaniard's game by pouncing
on his serve and relatively weak backhand to dictate play.
HEALTH MOST IMPORTANT
Djokovic remains heavy on Nadal's mind and he nominated the
Serbian as the man blocking his way to an 11th grand slam crown.
"There are a lot of fantastic players around," he said.
"Novak is the best because last year he had a fantastic
year. He's the No. 1 today. He deserves to be there."
Nadal said he had a couple of things he needed to work on
but he was happy that he was in good shape physically.
"I am healthy. That's the first thing, the first important
thing. Without that, you cannot think about other things. I am
healthy and I am ready to work hard."
Despite the positive prognosis on his shoulder, Nadal, who
has withdrawn from Davis Cup tennis for 2012 after steering
Spain to a fifth title in December, reaffirmed that he would be
taking a break after the Australian Open to fully recuperate.
He also volunteered no details about how he might take
Djokovic down but he has turned to a heavier racquet to boost
his power. Fully coming to grips with it could take months.
"When you have a change like this, you lose a little bit of
control in the beginning, you win a little bit more power at the
beginning. At the end, after a few months, you feel like it is
your racquet. Nothing changes."
Nadal also indicated on Sunday he would no longer be taking
a public stand in relation to players' demands over pay and the
tennis calendar as he feared being misunderstood and said his
voice would not help to change anything anyway.
"I'm the one who in the past talked a lot about the
calendar, talked a lot about the Davis Cup, talked a lot about
the problem with the U.S. Open," the world number two told
reporters.
"But at the end of the day I look like I am the one who is
always talking about things that must change ... I just lose
time, energy."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories