PARIS, June 2 Rafa Nadal continued his
untroubled progress towards a seventh French Open title with a
6-1 6-3 6-4 defeat of Argentine qualifier Eduardo Schwank on
Saturday to reach the last 16.
Second seed Nadal, who dropped only nine games in his first
two rounds at Roland Garros, was never under threat from the big
Argentine doubles specialist.
Schwank, ranked 192 in singles, enjoyed his time in the
spotlight, milking the applause when he won a point on the
Spaniard's serve midway through the final set and raising his
arms to encourage the fans to cheer him on.
Nadal, seeking his 11th grand slam title, will next meet
either another Argentine, 13th seed Juan Monaco, or Canadian
Milos Raonic, seeded 19th. First, though, he will celebrate his
26th birthday on Sunday.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Martyn Herman)