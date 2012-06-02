(Adds quotes and byline)
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, June 2 Rafa Nadal continued his
untroubled progress towards a seventh French Open title with a
6-1 6-3 6-4 defeat of Argentine qualifier Eduardo Schwank on
Saturday to reach the last 16.
Second seed Nadal, who dropped only nine games in his first
two rounds at Roland Garros, was never under threat from the big
Argentine doubles specialist.
Schwank, ranked 192 in singles, enjoyed his time in the
spotlight, milking the applause when he won a point on the
Spaniard's serve midway through the final set and raising his
arms to encourage the fans to cheer him on.
Nadal, seeking his 11th grand slam title, finished off with
a service winner to take the match in two hours 16 minutes.
Next up is a harder task against friend and frequent
practice partner Juan Monaco, the 13th seed, after the Argentine
beat Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded 19th.
"He's one of the players I really like on the tour," Nadal
told a news conference. "I really get on well with him.
"We know each other very well, personally speaking, but also
from the point of tennis. We spend a lot of hours together, we
practise very often together so we both know what we're going to
try and do when we play together.
"We'll try and be very aggressive, we'll try and speed up
and change gears, and we'll see who's going to win."
First, though, Nadal will have his 26th birthday on Sunday,
though he said he had nothing special planned beyond practice
and his usual treatment.
"I will do as I usually do," Nadal said. "Tomorrow is going
to be a day like any other day."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)