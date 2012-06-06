PARIS, June 6 There was no room for sentiment
for Rafa Nadal on Wednesday as he bulldozed his way into the
French Open semi-finals with a 7-6 6-2 6-3 win over his friend
Nicolas Almagro.
Both players had entered the contest with a perfect 12-0
sets record at this year's Roland Garros and, after two hours
and 46 minutes, it was the six-times champion who stood with his
arms aloft after firing an ace on match point.
For Almagro, it was yet another defeat to his Spanish Davis
Cup team mate and his win-loss record now stands at 0-8.
Nadal will next face either another Spaniard, David Ferrer,
or British fourth seed Andy Murray as he pursues a record
seventh title at the claycourt slam.
