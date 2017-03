PARIS, June 5 Rafa Nadal's transformation into claycourt machine was complete on Wednesday as the seven-times champion bulldozed into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 crushing of Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka.

After he huffed and puffed through the opening week of the claycourt grand slam, the Spanish third seed was at his awe-inspiring best to set up a meeting with world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Nadal, who has lost only one match at Roland Garros, marched through the opening set conceding zero break points against a tiring Wawrinka.

The Swiss, who had survived a five-set thriller in the previous round, ran out of steam and ideas, bowing out on the first match point after less than two hours. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)