PARIS May 29 Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal showed glimpses of his awe-inspiring best as he beat Austrian sensation Dominic Thiem 6-2 6-2 6-3 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday.

The world No. 1 and 20-year-old Thiem traded forehand winners in a spectacular match on court Philippe Chatrier but the Spaniard too often had the extra shot.

Nadal, who for the first time arrived at Roland Garros having lost three matches on his favoured clay in the season, sealed victory on his second match point when Thiem sent a forehand long.

The Spaniard will next face Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili or Argentine Leonardo Mayer. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)