UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
PARIS May 31 Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal produced yet another rock solid performance to see off Argentine Leonardo Mayer 6-2 7-5 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.
The world No.1, who is undefeated at Roland Garros since his only loss in 2009, extended his record to 62-1 on the Paris clay having not dropped a set at this year's event.
The Spaniard made only five unforced errors in the first two sets - 10 in total - even though he was broken in the second as world No.65 Mayer showed his claycourt skills.
Nadal ended the contest with a service winner to set up a meeting with unheralded Serbian Dujan Lajovic, who beat American Jack Sock 6-4 7-5 6-3 and also has yet to drop a set. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(10) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 32-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-5 6-3 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-1 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan