PARIS, June 6 Defending champion Rafa Nadal set up a much awaited French Open showdown against Novak Djokovic when he demolished Wimbledon champion Andy Murray 6-3 6-2 6-1 in the semi-finals on Friday.

World number one Nadal, an eight-times Roland Garros winner, did not concede a single break point in a one-sided encounter on court Philippe Chatrier, hammering the British seventh seed with forehand winners.

Murray, looking to become the first British man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to reach the final in Paris, was never in the contest, making too many unforced errors with his usually reliable forehand.

Top seed Nadal wrapped it up on his first match point with a smash on Murray's serve.

