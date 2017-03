PARIS May 26 Rafa Nadal received a decent workout from French teenager Quentin Halys as he began his quest for a 10th French Open title with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 first-round win on Tuesday.

Nadal, seeded sixth after a mediocre start to the season, was never threatened by the 18-year-old wild card on Court Philippe Chatrier although the junior U.S. Open runner-up did not appear too overawed.

The nine-time champion, who now has an awe-inspiring 67-1 record at Roland Garros, next faces either compatriot Nicolas Almagro or Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Nadal was broken once but having made only 13 unforced errors, the world number seven wrapped up victory on his first match point when Halys netted a backhand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)