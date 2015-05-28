PARIS May 28 Rafa Nadal got his usual confidence boost from Nicolas Almagro at Roland Garros, reaching the third round with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 victory -- his fourth without dropping a set against his Spanish compatriot on the Paris clay.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 10th title here, was tested by Almagro, who slumped to 154th in the rankings after a foot injury, but the Mallorcan had just too much strength.

The 28-year-old arrived in Paris on the back of his worst season on European clay but he is beginning to look a little more like his old self.

He tightened his game every time Almagro threatened, seeing off six of seven break points and wrapped up viciory when he forced his opponent to return a powerful forehand wide on the first match point.

Sixth seed Nadal, who now has a 68-1 French Open record, wil face either Russian Andrey Kuznetsov or Austrian Juergen Melzer, his semi-final victim in 2010, in the next round.

"I played a very good match, very solid, I'm happy to be back on court Philippe Chatrier," Nadal told a courtside interviewer in French. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)