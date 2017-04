PARIS, June 1 Rafa Nadal warmed up for a possible quarter-final blockbuster against world number one Novak Djokovic with a 6-3 6-1 5-7 6-2 triumph over American tyro Jack Sock on Monday.

The omens had looked rather foreboding for Sock even before he stepped on court for the fourth round encounter -- with his rival holding an 11-0 win-loss record against Americans on clay.

Sock's hopes of stalling that run looked all but over within the opening exchanges of the contest when he fell 3-0 behind to the nine-times champion.

The 22-year-old unexpectedly snatched the third set from Nadal but that only delayed the inevitable as the Spaniard became the first man to win a record 70 matches at Roland Garros when he fired down an unreturnable serve.

The Spanish sixth seed, bidding to become the first man to win 10 titles at the same grand slam, will next face either Djokovic or France's Richard Gasquet. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ian Chadband)