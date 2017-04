MELBOURNE Jan 19 Fernando Verdasco sent shockwaves through the Australian Open on Tuesday by defeating Rafa Nadal 7-6(6) 4-6 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 to send the former world number one crashing out of the tournament's opening round.

The first-round exit was 2009 champion Nadal's first at Melbourne Park and only his second at a grand slam. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)