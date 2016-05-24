PARIS May 24 Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-breaking 10th French Open title in merciless fashion, demolishing Australian Sam Groth 6-1 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard, who will play either Argentine Facundo Bagnis or French qualifier Kenny de Schepper in the second round, played flawless tennis throughout, making only three unforced errors in a one-sided match.

Nadal, who turns 30 next week, has won two titles on clay this season, including the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

He ended his opponent's misery with a trademark crosscourt forehand winner on his second match point on Court Suzanne Lenglen.