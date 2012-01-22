MELBOURNE Jan 22 Rafa Nadal blew hot and
cold against fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez but emerged a
comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 winner under a blistering sun to become
the first man into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.
The world number two Nadal, coming off three lop-sided
victories, encountered much stiffer resistance from his Davis
Cup team mate, a fellow left-hander whose chipping and charging
to the net had the Mallorcan repeatedly on the back-foot at Rod
Laver Arena.
Nadal came to Melbourne Park under an injury cloud and had
his left foot strapped by a physiotherapist early in the first
set but moved nimbly enough to wear 30-year-old Lopez in the
heat and seal the match in less than two and a half hours.
Nadal, the 2009 winner, advanced to his sixth consecutive
quarter-final at Melbourne Park, where he will face either Czech
seventh seed Tomas Berdych or another Spaniard in Nicolas
Almagro.
