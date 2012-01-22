* Nadal reaches last eight
* Yet to drop a set
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Rafa Nadal was keeping his
fingers crossed for the second week of the Australian Open after
reaching the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 win
over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Sunday.
Since winning his sole title at Melbourne Park in 2009, the
25-year-old has been ushered out of the year's first grand slam
on the back of injuries at the quarter-final stage.
The second seed arrived this year under another injury cloud
and had his left foot strapped by a physiotherapist early in the
first set against Lopez on Sunday.
The 10-times grand slam champion still moved nimbly enough
to wear down his 30-year-old opponent in searing 35 degree
Celcius heat, however, and sealed the match in less than
two-and-a-half hours when Lopez looped a service return wide.
Memories of his last eight withdrawal against Andy Murray
two years ago and defeat at the hands of David Ferrer last year
still clearly haunt him.
"Hopefully it won't happen this time," Nadal told reporters
with a smile. "Every year is different. I had a bad experience
for the last two years here. It's tough to have to go out of a
tournament like Australia in quarter-finals.
"In 2010 I retired because I couldn't continue. Last year I
decided not to retire but I had a problem in the second or third
game of the match. So I played one complete match with very bad
feelings."
Coming off three lop-sided victories, Nadal encountered much
stiffer resistance from his Davis Cup team mate, a fellow
left-hander whose chipping and charging to the net had the
Mallorcan repeatedly on the back-foot at Rod Laver Arena.
RIGHT MOMENT
Nadal, who has yet to drop a set at the Australian Open this
year, said he was very happy with the way he was playing and
that his serve was functioning well.
"I think I started the tournament playing really well this
time," said Nadal, who will face either Czech seventh seed Tomas
Berdych or another Spaniard in Nicolas Almagro in the last
eight.
"Sometimes in a few tournaments I feel that I am improving
day by day.
"But this time I felt I played well the first day and two
days ago I played well. And today I played another complete
match in my opinion, a serious match.
"But now I arrive to quarter-finals. It's the moment to keep
playing well and to try to go a little bit more. That's all. In
general, I am doing the right things. I am in the right place,
at the right moment.
"So now I have to keep playing well and try, if it's
possible, to improve a little bit."
Lopez disagreed with his friend in as much as he thought
Nadal was improving as well as being, crucially, fully fit.
"He's in a good shape," he told reporters. "If you take the
match he played today, I think he's 100 percent physically,
which is very important for him.
"I think he's playing better and better every day."
