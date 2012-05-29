(Adds details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 29 Rafael Nadal is so strong on clay
that he has won a record-equalling six grand slam titles on a
court he does not really like playing on.
The second-seeded Spaniard has lost only one match on Court
Philippe Chatrier since his Roland Garros debut in 2005 and he
experienced few problems in crushing Italian Simone Bolelli 6-2
6-2 6-1 to reach the French Open second round on Tuesday.
"I'm not the right player to say I don't like that court.
That's the first thing," he replied when asked he if he found
the court tricky to play on.
"But I know an opinion that it's true it's not an easy
court. Difficult court to play. A lot of wind around. The
conditions can be very difficult to play," he said.
"Because a lot of days in the outside court, the wind is
almost zero, and you go to the centre (court) and you feel the
wind.
"So it's a little bit strange thing, but that happens."
Nadal, however, has many good memories from Court Philippe
Chatrier where he is expected to reach the final again this
year.
"I love that court," he said. "It's a very special court I
think for everybody. It's one of the more charismatic courts in
the history of tennis."
Nadal was also full of praise for the dressing-rooms at
Roland Garros.
"I feel comfortable. There you have nice lounge for the
players. You can see all the matches. You have a lot of TVs to
see the matches," he said.
"In some locker rooms you feel like you don't have space for
anything."
Nadal produced his usual awe-inspiring mixture of power and
pace to dismiss world number 111 Bolelli in just under two
hours.
Nadal raced into a 6-2 4-0 lead and although Bolelli pulled
a break back when his opponent double-faulted that was as good
as it got for the Italian.
Nadal, who will next face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, ended
Bolelli's ordeal on his first match point.
