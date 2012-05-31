(Adds quotes, byline)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 31 Not only is Rafael Nadal playing
like a dream, his self-confidence is also at a high and that
makes him even more awe-inspiring at the French Open.
The second-seeded Spaniard, gunning for a record-breaking
seventh title on the Paris clay, destroyed Uzbekistan's Denis
Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-0 to reach the second round on Thursday.
Although he reckoned his first serve still needs some
adjustments, Nadal, who has lost only once at Roland Garros
since his debut in 2005, was happy on all accounts.
"I have improved during the third set. This is when I had
the upper hand. I played my best tennis. I made almost no
mistakes," Nadal, who jointly holds the record of six French
Open titles with Swede Bjorn Borg, told a news conference.
"It was a dream type of third set. In general, I feel really
good."
The muscular Spaniard tormented his 43rd-ranked opponent
with his mix of power and accuracy to seal victory in less than
two hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen, prevailing on his first
match point with his 19th forehand winner.
Nothing to complain about, then, especially since Nadal, who
has dropped only nine games in his first two matches and lost
one match since his debut on the Paris clay in 2005, feels he
also is a happier person.
"I said I felt better, but I was not saying my season's
going to be better. I was saying that during practice and during
the tournament my attitude is slightly more positive, and it's
less difficult," he explained.
"Whereas last year, due to my attitude, which was less
positive, it was more difficult for me. The rallies were longer,
and I was not at home and I felt it was a bit long.
"This year I'm having fun, a lot of fun, I'm happy, and I'm
not - how can I say? I'm not suffering from the fact that I'm
far from home."
Nadal, however, hopes he will celebrate his 26th birthday in
Paris for the seventh time in eight years, having always won the
title after blowing out his candles at Roland Garros.
"It is difficult to celebrate a good birthday when you are
in the middle of the tournament, but sure, I'm gonna go for
dinner with the team," said Nadal, who will take on Argentine
Eduardo Schwank for a place in the last 16.
"I don't know if some of my family are gonna come. I don't
know yet. The important thing is I am in the third round and
hopefully I can celebrate the birthday in Paris and not in
Mallorca."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)