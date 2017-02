PARIS, June 8 A red-hot Rafa Nadal scorched his friend David Ferrer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in an all-Spanish duel to reach a record seventh French Open final on Friday.

Nadal now stands just three sets away from becoming the first man to hold aloft the Musketeers Cup seven times and after pulverising a claycourt specialist such as Ferrer for the loss of just five games, he is once again proving to be an unstoppable force.

A merciless Nadal teased Ferrer in the opening set, tortured him during the second before sucking the life out of the sixth seed in the third to wrap up victory with a forehand winner.

He will face either 2009 champion Roger Federer or world number one Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)