By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 8 It seems no man or machine will be
able to halt the unstoppable force that is Rafa Nadal after the
red-hot Spaniard scorched his friend David Ferrer 6-2 6-2 6-1 to
hurtle into a record seventh French Open final on Friday.
Nadal now needs to win just three more sets to become the
first man to hold aloft the Musketeers Cup seven times and after
pulverising a claycourt specialist such as Ferrer for the loss
of just five games, he is once again proving to be unbeatable on
red dirt.
A merciless Nadal teased Ferrer in the opening set, tortured
him during the second before sucking the life out of the sixth
seed in the third to wrap up victory with a forehand winner.
"You cannot expect to win this semi-final in this way
against one of the best players in the world - it was my best
match at Roland Garros this year," Nadal said after ending
Ferrer's ordeal in an hour and 46 minutes.
"David deserved to be in the final too and is one of my best
friends on the tour. I wish him all the best for the rest of the
season."
Being Nadal's friend is turning out to be dangerous business
at Roland Garros this year.
He allowed his "good friend" and "one of the best players in
the world" Juan Monaco a measly two games in the last 16, he
stifled his "buen amigo" and "one of the best players in the
world" Nicolas Almagro in straight sets in the quarter-finals
and there was a feeling of deja vu for Ferrer on Friday.
PROMISING START
Ferrer, who had already declared that "winning a match
against Rafa is almost impossible" started off promisingly
enough in front of half-empty stands on Philippe Chatrier Court
when he caught Nadal on the hop to earn two break points in the
fourth game.
The Mallorcan saved the first with an ace but Ferrer was
left to rue a missed chance when he slapped a forehand into the
net on the next.
Still it looked like he had the right ideas, dragging his
baseline-loving opponent into the net at every opportunity.
But it was not long before John McEnroe's prediction that
Ferrer was a "middleweight playing against a heavyweight" became
apparent as nothing gets Nadal more fired up than when he is
under attack.
He broke Ferrer to love in the next game, and then again two
games later before wrapping up the set when the sixth seed
dragged a backhand wide.
Ferrer opted to swap his white shirt at the end of the first
set for an even brighter version of the hot-pink one being
modelled by Nadal. But if Spain's second-best claycourter
thought wearing similar gear would help him to match Nadal's
game, he was sorely mistaken.
Nadal summed up his iron will to win every point on offer
during an extraordinary 34-shot exchange at 1-1 30-30 on
Ferrer's serve in the second set.
SHELL-SHOCKED FERRER
Chasing after a Ferrer backhand, Nadal fell to his bottom
but still managed to hit a backhand dropshot, bounced back on
his feet to hit a lob and then pumped his fist after watching
his opponent smack the ball into the net.
It was no wonder a shell-shocked Ferrer looked crushed.
He lost the next point to drop his serve and a 55-minute
rain break two games later only served to prolong his ordeal.
As if winning a point while perched on his bottom was not
enough, Nadal performed a soaring 360-degree pirouette to hit a
winning volley with his back turned to the net to win another
dazzling exchange.
Sinew-stretching rallies followed tendon-twisting exchanges
but no matter what Ferrer tried, Nadal went on, and on, and on.
The man who has an infinite supply of energy stormed into
the final with a perfect 18-0 sets record, dropping just 35
games in six matches.
"Today he played an amazing match. I didn't have any
chance," summed up Ferrer after losing his 13th successive
claycourt match to his rival.
Nadal's win-loss record at Roland Garros now stands at 51-1
and the odds are that come Sunday, whether he meets 2009
champion Roger Federer or world number one Novak Djokovic, that
record will change to 52-1.
"I'm very happy to be in the final of Roland Garros. There
is no secret. I've worked hard all my life to enjoy moments like
today. I feel good," said Nadal.
