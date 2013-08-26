NEW YORK Aug 26 Rafa Nadal overpowered American wildcard Ryan Harrison in straight sets to ease into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 12-time grand slam winner did not lose a single service game as he rolled to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over the 21-year-old Harrison, ending the two-hour six minute rout with a forehand winner at the net.

Nadal, 27, landed 72 percent of his first serves and feasted on 97th-ranked Harrison's second serve, winning 71 percent of those points.

The Spaniard, who won his eighth French Open earlier this year and claimed hardcourt titles in Cincinnati and Montreal, will next play either Canada's Vasek Pospisil or Brazilian qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden)