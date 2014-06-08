PARIS, June 8 Factbox on Rafa Nadal who won his ninth French Open title, and record fifth in succession, after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4 on Sunday. MAKING HIS NAME * Born in Manacor, Mallorca, June 3, 1986. * His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal had a successful career as a professional footballer, notably for Barcelona and Spain. * Naturally right-handed, Nadal became left-handed after another uncle Toni Nadal, his coach and mentor, saw it would give him a huge advantage. He turned professional in 2001. FOURTEEN GRAND SLAM TITLES * French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013; Australian Open 2009 * Won the French Open on his debut and a year later beat Roger Federer in the final for his second title. In 2007, Nadal became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles. * In 2008 beat then world number one and defending champion Federer to win his first Wimbledon title in one of the greatest matches of all time. * The following year he beat Federer in the final in Melbourne to become the first Spaniard to win the Australian Open in another classic five-set showdown. * In 2009 he suffered his first French Open defeat when he lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round. He came back the next year to regain the title, beating Soderling in the final. * His fifth French Open title came without the loss of a set and he became the first man to complete the "clay slam", winning the big four clay tournaments in the same season. * In 2010, he won his first U.S. Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four grand slam titles. * Nadal equalled Bjorn Borg's record of six French Open titles in 2011. The seventh, in 2012, ended world number one Djokovic's hopes of holding all four grand slam titles at the same time. * In 2013, he became the first man with eight titles at the same grand slam tournament when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final. He also won the U.S. Open. * His 2014 win makes Nadal the first man to win five successive French Open titles. His overall grand slam tally of 14 makes him joint second on the all-time list with Pete Sampras and just three shy of Federer's record haul. OTHER MILESTONES * From April 2005 to May 2007, Nadal won a record 81 consecutive matches on clay before losing to Federer. In 2008, he ended Federer's 4-1/2 year reign as world number one. * Won men's singles gold at the 2008 Olympic Games. INJURY WOES * Has had knee troubles. Nadal did not defend his Wimbledon title in 2009, withdrew from the 2010 Australian Open in the quarter-finals and was out for seven months after losing in the second-round of Wimbledon in 2012. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)