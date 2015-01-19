MELBOURNE Jan 19 Rafa Nadal enjoyed a welcome dose of confidence in dismantling Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Undercooked and on the comeback trail after a long lay-off from injury and illness, the third-seeded Spaniard needed only a handful of games at Rod Laver Arena before clicking into grand slam gear against the 32-year-old former top 10 player.

Dashing around the court and slashing winners to all corners, Nadal sealed the match in less than two hours with a cross-court volley, gritting his teeth and pumping his fists in celebration.

Nadal, beaten finalist against Stan Wawrinka last year, will next play either Australian Luke Saville or American Tim Smyczek. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)