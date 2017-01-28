Jan 28 Factbox on Rafa Nadal who will meet Switzerland's Roger Federer in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.

Born: June 3, 1986 in Manacor, Mallorca. (Age: 30)

GRAND SLAM TITLES (14): Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005-08, 2010-14, Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013

* His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal had a successful career as a professional footballer, notably for Barcelona and Spain.

* Naturally right-handed, he opted to play left-handed after another uncle, Toni Nadal, his coach and mentor, saw it would give him a huge advantage. He turned professional in 2001.

* Won the French Open on his debut and a year later beat Roger Federer in the final for his second title. In 2007, he became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles.

* In 2008, beat then world number one and defending champion Federer to win his first Wimbledon title in one of the greatest matches of all time.

* Won Olympic gold at Beijing in 2008, beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile in the final.

* The following year he beat Federer in the final in Melbourne to become the first Spaniard to win the Australian Open in another classic five-set showdown.

* In 2009, he suffered his first French Open defeat when he lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round. He came back the next year to regain the title, beating Soderling in the final.

* His fifth French Open title came without the loss of a set and he became the first man to complete the "clay slam", winning the big four tournaments on the surface in the same season.

* In 2010, he won his first U.S. Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four grand slam titles.

* Matched Borg's record of six French Open titles in 2011. The seventh, in 2012, ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of holding all four grand slam titles at the same time.

* In 2013, he became the first man with eight titles at the same grand slam tournament when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final. He also won the U.S. Open.

* In 2014, became the first man to win five successive French Open titles. His overall grand slam tally of 14 makes him joint second on the all-time list with Pete Sampras and just three shy of Federer's record haul.

* Third on the all-time career prize money list with $78.7 million, behind Djokovic and Federer. (Complied by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)