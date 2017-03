Aug 18 Spain's Rafa Nadal will not defend his U.S. Open title this month after failing to recover fully from a wrist injury, the world number two said on Twitter on Monday.

The 28-year-old left-hander sustained the injury during practice last month and has been training with a cast on his right wrist, forcing him to miss the Rogers Cup in Toronto and last week's Cincinnati Open. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarjar)